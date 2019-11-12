Home

Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Elks Lodge
825 Cromwell Avenue
Rocky Hill, CT
View Map
James Leon DeJohn, 87, of Rocky Hill, died November 1, 2019 at Levitow Veterans Healthcare Center, Rocky Hill, after a long illness. Born in Hartford, Dr. DeJohn was the son of the late Charles and Constance (Nazzarene) DeJohn. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served honorably in the Army Adjutant General Corps. Dr. DeJohn taught Art in the Cromwell Public schools and at Central Connecticut State University. Dr. DeJohn is survived by his daughters, Roxanne DeJohn of Attleboro, MA, Leslie Lufkin (Erik) of Worcester, MA, and his son Michael DeJohn DiGiovanni of White Plains, NY; his grandsons Tyler Lufkin and Jakob Lufkin who were adored by Dr. DeJohn. Burial will be private. A Celebration of James DeJohn's Life will be held On Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 3:00-6:00PM at the Elks Lodge, 825 Cromwell Avenue Rocky Hill, CT. 06067. A sharing of memories to begin at 4:00PM. Contributions in his memory may be made to any homeless/abuse shelter or the SPCA. TO READ FULL OBITUARY or share memories, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 12, 2019
