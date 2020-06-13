I worked for Mr Dunbar for 20 years. He was a very family oriented man, very knowledgeable and very caring. He treated me like family and made me the person I am today with work ethic, listening to others opinions. I was taught to be fair but firm and never worry about what you say as long as your honest. I saw how he cared about every employee within the company. He lived the rodeo and one time bought them insurance because they didn't have any. He was very grateful to Baltimore and the state of Maryland for letting him have his business there and put alot back into the community. You would never know the man owned a business by the vehicle he drove or the house he lived in. A stand up guy whom I will truly miss and this world will miss. I'm sure he is building an armored car company in heaven right now. Rest in peace Mr D. God bless you !!!

Eric Brown

Coworker