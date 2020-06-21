James (Jim) Littauer Fine, 76, of Naples, Florida (formerly of West Hartford, Connecticut) passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from complications related to multiple myeloma. Jim was born in Hartford, Connecticut on December 28, 1943 to the late Gertrude (Hoffman) and Melvin Littauer Fine. He graduated from Conard High School in 1961 and went on to receive his BA from Bates College and his JD from Boston University Law School. Jim has been a member of the Connecticut Bar since 1968. Following law school, he taught social studies and coached basketball at Hartford High School before joining his father and brother in the family business, Acme Auto, in 1971. Jim served as President and CEO of Acme Auto for more than 25 years. Acme Auto was a retail and wholesale distributor of automotive replacement parts, tools and accessories with multiple store locations and distribution centers. Acme Auto achieved substantial growth in the consumer sector through the development and implementation of innovative marketing and advertising strategies that were Jim's passion. The company's well-positioned slogan "More Than Auto Parts Auto People"® became a well-known service mark in the industry. Jim was a national leader in the automotive aftermarket sector receiving the Automotive Warehouse Distributors Association (AWDA) Memorial Scholarship Award in 1983 for his contributions to the industry. He served as Chairman of AWDA and also chaired its Government Affairs Committee. Jim was recognized locally in 1995 when he was named Greater Hartford Chamber of Commerce Business Leader of the Year. Jim dedicated substantial time to local organizations including the University of Hartford Associates, The Boys and Girls Club of Hartford and the Greater Hartford Jewish Community Center. He received the University Medal for Distinguished Service from The University of Hartford in 1982. Jim's most meaningful involvement has been his over forty year association with the Jimmy Fund and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute where he served as a Trustee. Since 1979, Jim and Acme Auto raised over two million dollars for cancer research and treatment and for this achievement received the Jimmy Fund's highest honor, the Yawkey Award. Jim leaves behind his devoted wife Marcia (Raskin), of 50 years; his children, Lauren Fine and husband Michael Singer, Emily Fine and former husband Mitch Nadler, and Susan Hosmer and husband Wylie Hosmer; and grandchildren, Hailey and Luke Singer, Lindsay Nadler, and Dylan, Cameron and Gavin Hosmer. He is also survived by his brother Michael Fine and wife Narleen and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Private funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020 with Rabbi Michael Pincus officiating. To join by Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/7405868690, or by phone 1-646-558-8656 with Meeting ID: 740 586 8690. In lieu of flowers, gifts or food, memorial donations of any amount may be made in Jim's memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/memoryofjimfine. All donations will be directed to Dr. Paul Richardson's Multiple Myeloma Clinical Research. Arrangements are entrusted to the Weinstein Mortuary of Hartford, CT.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.