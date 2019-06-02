James Leonard Purdy, born on September 21, 1933 in Des Moines, Iowa, passed away at age 85 on May 29, 2019 in Naples, Florida. The son of Helen Knapp (Fay) Purdy and William Orgain Purdy, he grew up in Des Moines and graduated from Iowa State University in 1956 and obtained his graduate degree from Iowa University in 1960. James served in the Navy from 1955 to 1958 and had a lengthy career in the insurance industry as a vice president and actuary at Travelers Insurance until his retirement in 1994. James is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jo Ann. He was preceded in death by his brother, William Orgain Purdy, Jr; sister, Helen Ann Pierce; and grandchildren, Ann-Marie Purdy and Margaret Eileen Purdy. James is survived by his children, Michael James (and Mary) Purdy of Glastonbury, CT, and Susan Purdy Oettgen of Brookline, MA; and grandchildren, Phillip Oettgen, Thomas Oettgen, Jeffrey Purdy, and Jonathan Purdy. James enjoyed golf, traveling, woodworking and spending time on Cape Cod. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Massachusetts Audubon at Cape Cod or Avow Hospice of Naples. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care he received from his Dial-a-Nurse caregivers. Calling hours will be Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m at Fuller Funeral Home 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples, (239) 592-1611. James' final resting place will be in West Hartford, CT. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary