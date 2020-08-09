James L. Fournier, 74, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Jimmy was born in Wallagrass, Maine to the late Lucien and Marie Anne (Morin) Fournier and moved to Southington, CT with his family when he was 5. He proudly served in the US Army with his childhood best friend Art Rich, who sadly succumbed to COVID 19 earlier this year. After the Army, he settled in New Britain with his family and managed Hanks Automotive for 28 years where he enjoyed restoring antique cars. He then purchased The Meadowland Restaurant where he made many wonderful friends and great memories for 17 years before retiring.The things Jimmy cherished the most were spending time with his large family and dear friends, relaxing days at the lake in Maine, while always finding something to fix; he also enjoyed watching Nascar, the Red Sox and Patriots games. Jimmy is survived by his loving wife and partner of 30 years, Anne Marquis Fournier, his children Jennifer Fournier-Dubree and her husband Scott, Michelle Fournier and her wife Maryann Sobolewski, Mark Fournier and his fiancée Kate Westover, all residing in CT; also his stepchildren Eric Chute of Alabama and Allison Chute of Maryland. He also leaves behind grandsons James and Justin Dubree, Mark Fournier, Jr, and one great grandson, Scotty Dubree. He is also survived by sisters Muriel Peters and her husband Robert, Denise Sadowski and her husband Wayne; two nieces Terry Brino (Paul) and Alyssa Sullivan (Dustin), nephews Tracy and Todd Peters (Michelle) and Tyler Sadowski, many other family members and great friends. Unfortunately, there will be no services at this time due to COVID19, but a funeral mass and a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in his honor to Wounded Warriors
Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka KS 66675.