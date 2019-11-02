Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Amenta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Amenta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. Amenta Obituary
2/14/1948-10/28/2019 Jim spent his final months with his family in Saint Petersburg Florida until passing in his sleep at home Monday morning. Jim will continue to be loved by his sister Jeanne, son Jake, daughter Jennifer, daughter in-law Charity and grandson Gabriel. He enjoyed movies, history, football, cooking and his dogs. Jim was a machinist and a shop inspector until his retirement in 2009 wherein he moved down to Florida to be closer to his grandson. He will be remembered as a man who always did the right thing for his family and took care of others before himself.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -