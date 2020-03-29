|
James M. Coon, 58, of Somers, beloved husband of the late Odette (LeBlanc) Coon passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on March 23, 2020, due to diabetes related illness of which Jim struggled much of his life. He was born on July 5, 1961, the son of Marion (Aube) Coon and the late John (Jack) Coon. Jim grew up and attended school in Enfield and South Windsor, and lived in Somers and Stafford most of his life. He worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 98. Jim loved the outdoors and spent much of his childhood playing in the woods, climbing trees, and riding his bikes and mini-bikes. As an adult, Jim continued his love for the outdoors, camping, fishing at Crystal Lake, and enjoying nature. Jim was also an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed long rides on his Yamaha and four wheeling through the trails of Connecticut with his good friends. Jim had a talent for fixing anything with a motor or engine and spent many hours in his garage doing just that. Along with his mother, Marion Coon, Jim leaves his step-son and daughter-in-law Shaun St. Laurent and Angela Palermo, who were a big part of his life and never left his side when he needed care, and their children Artie and Adele, and his step-daughter, Alanna, whose affection knew no boundaries, and her husband, Scott Dearden, and their children Taylor and Mallory. Jim also leaves his sister, Diane Coon, her son and Jim's nephew, Anthony Koski, his sister and brother-in-law, Judy and John Zawadski, his nephew, Eric Zawadski and partner, Lea Mahoney and their son, Odin, and nephew, Jordan Zawadski and partner, Lori McQuade, who all loved him unconditionally. Jim will also be missed by a host of relatives and very dear friends. Jim lived life as he wanted, determined to stare down the odds and seize the day for all it was worth. He was a sweet, gentle and good soul, sensitive, outgoing, and caring; his strength was in his love for his mom, family, and friends. Alas, Jim was predeceased by his beloved wife, Odette, of 33 years, only seven months ago. Funeral services were held privately. The family will hold a memorial service at a future date to be announced. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020