James M. DeNigris

James M. DeNigris Obituary
James M. DeNigris, 72, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on Sept. 21, 2019. Funeral services are Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 11AM at Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Avenue, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Burnside Ave, both in East Hartford. Visiting hours are Thurs. Sept. 26th from 4PM-9PM. For more information, Jim's complete obituary, to leave an online condolence or to view his Everlasting Memorial Video Tribute, please visit www.newkirkandwhitney.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 26, 2019
