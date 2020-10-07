1/1
James M. Egidio
1929 - 2020
James M. Egidio, 90, formerly of Southington, died on Sept. 14, 2020 after being ill for two years. He was born in Southington on November 6, 1929. He leaves behind four children: Susan, Betyann, Jaime and Jimmy, 6 grandchildren: Anthony Marci, Ryan, Carrie, Zackary and Adriana and 10 great-grandchildren, Domonic, Alana, Angelina, Mackenzie, Wil, Mark, Elliot, Jack, Harrison and Kai. He loved them all so much. He went into the US Air Force and was ranked as an Air Man First Class. He was in the Air Force for 4 years and was in the 164th Photographic Flight. He got a good conduct metal and National Defense Service Metal. He was in the Korean War from 1952 - 1956. Services will be held TODAY on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. Please do not come if you are ill as we are trying to stay safe. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
