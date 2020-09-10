1/1
James M. Galligan
James Martin Galligan, Ph.D., 89, of Storrs, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born in Far Rockaway, NY, to the late John A. and Teresa (Martin) Galligan and raised in Woodmere, NY. He earned his undergraduate degree from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute, his master's degree from the University of Illinois, and his Ph.D. in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of California at Berkley. He was a Professor at Columbia University and the University of Connecticut, where he retired after 30 years. Over his career, he mentored numerous students earning their PhD degrees. Dr. Galligan was awarded the prestigious Humboldt Research Award in 1986 from the Humboldt Foundation, Bohn, Germany, in recognition of his research and teaching accomplishments. James was a staunch, liberal Democrat; he was active during the civil rights movements of the 1960s and throughout his life. He taught his children and grandchildren to always speak out against injustice and speak up for their beliefs. His love of learning did not stop in the classroom. He enjoyed reading, sometimes juggling multiple books at a time. He loved the New York Times, and solved the crossword puzzles every day, never using anything but an ink pen. He was a supporter of the arts, especially the Manhattan Theatre Club, and an avid gardener. James leaves his three daughters, Susan G. Carr and her husband John of Westfield, NJ, Elena Cates and her husband Jon of Pacific Palisades, CA, and Rachel Galligan and her partner Kevin Sweeney of Canton; grandchildren Rachel Carr and her husband Brian Lippai, Tessa Carr, Julia Cates and her partner Amanda Tazioli, Harrison Cates, and Ellie Galligan. Besides parents, James was predeceased by his siblings Jack Galligan, Mary Felix, and Terese Wood. A private family service will be held graveside. A celebration of life will be held after the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor James' legacy by voting in November. The Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon is caring for the arrangements. For condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 10, 2020.
