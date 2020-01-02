Home

All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt Calvary Baptist Church
2 F.D. Oates Ave.
Hartford, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt Calvary Baptist Church
2 F.D. Oates Ave.
Hartford, CT
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Spring Grove Cemetery
Hartford, CT
View Map
Rev James M. GRAY


1945 - 2020
REV JAMES M GRAY, 74 of Hartford, CT passed away December 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Hattie M Gray of 46 years. He was born on May 22, 1945 in Abbeville, SC, son of the late Tom and Rodia Gray. He was a veteran of the U.S Army serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 142 in Hartford. In addition to is loving wife, he is survived by sons, Eddie Gray (Mick) of High Point, NC, Christopher Gray of Atlanta, GA, stepdaughter Phyllis Hill(Stephen Motley) of Bloomfield, CT and Stepson Shawn Hill of Hartford, CT. Grandchildren Dylan (Boo) Motley Jasmine, Joya, Diane and Unique Gray. Brother Thomas Gray of Abbeville, SC. He was predeceased by stepdaughter Darlene Hill, sisters Minnie Ruth Gray, Jean Gray and Rosa Bell Williams; brothers Frank Gray, Floyd Gray, Willie Gray and John Henry Williams. Homegoing service will be held Saturday January 4th at 11am at Mt Calvary Baptist Church, 2 F.D. Oates Ave. Hartford, CT Pastor Richard Nash, with viewing at 10 am.Burial immediately following at Spring Grove Cemetery Hartford, CT with military honors. Arrangements entrusted to All Faith Memorial Chapel, South Windsor, Ct.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 2, 2020
