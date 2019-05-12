James Michael Griffith ("Jim") of Sanibel, Florida, passed away on April 26, 2019. He was 83. Jim was born in New Britain, Connecticut, on June 2, 1935 graduating from Berlin High School and the University of Connecticut. He met his wife Jacqueline Gay (Smith) Griffith ("Gay") at UConn and they were married in 1957. Gay passed away in 2012.Jim earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1957 and worked at Connecticut Light and Power. He and Gay then moved to Georgia in 1960, where Jim had a long and rich career at Georgia Power Company retiring in 1992. During his career, Jim also served as a leader for many community and civic organizations.Jim and Gay became permanent residents of Sanibel, Florida in 1999. For the next 20 years, Jim was the consummate volunteer, a man of great integrity, energy, ability, and dedication, working to improve Sanibel and protect the ecosystems that are critical to Sanibel's native wildlife.Jim was an active member and deacon of the Sanibel Congregational Church.One of Jim's greatest joys was birdwatching, which he did almost daily. He had a special affection for ospreys, which he dubbed "the diamonds of the islands." He built well over 100 osprey platforms over the years.Jim and Gay also enjoyed the tranquility of their house in the North Georgia Mountains on Seed Lake in Rabun County. There, Jim enjoyed hiking, canoeing, kayaking, birdwatching, and hosting family and friends. Jim was also an avid runner for over 50 years, frequently participating in local 5K and 10K road races. He completed the Peachtree Road Race 10K in Atlanta 35 times since 1975, often running with his children and eventually, even his grandchildren.The most important priority throughout Jim's life was his family. He was the loving father of five children: sons Michael Griffith of Sanibel, Brian Griffith of San Diego, California and B. Howard Griffith (deceased); daughters Linda Griffith of Cambridge, Massachusetts and Susan Griffith Berthelot of Atlanta, Georgia. Jim was also very proud of his nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Robert (Bob) Griffith of Kensington, Connecticut, Thomas (Tom) Griffith of Winston Salem, North Carolina; sisters Margorie (Marge) Johnson of Topsham, Vermont, and Elaine Talbot of Southington, Connecticut. His sister Kathleen Langevin died in 2010.Jim's family is planning a memorial service in Georgia this spring and will plan a memorial in Sanibel in the fall. In lieu of flowers or gifts, Jim would have appreciated a donation in his memory to Sanibel-Captiva Audubon or The International Osprey Foundation. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 12, 2019