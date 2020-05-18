James M. Hughes, 54, of Southwick, MA, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, MA. Born February 1, 1966 in Enfield, CT, son of the late John and Josephine (Heslin) Hughes, he grew up in Suffield but has lived in Southwick for over 30 years, enjoying the views of Congamond Lake out his back yard. James had worked for 30 years at East Windsor Metal Fabricating. James once was a member of the Knights of Columbus; over the years, James enjoyed the game of hockey, both playing and coaching his boys for several years; he had a great love for boating on Congamond Lake with family and friends. He is survived by two sons, James R. Hughes and Christian Hughes, both of Southwick, MA; two siblings, Peter Hughes and his wife Jennifer of Somers, CT, Maryellen (Hughes) Brennan and her husband Charles of South Windsor, CT; many nieces and nephews, and all his cherished close friends. He was predeceased by a brother, John Hughes. Funeral services will be private. Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 18, 2020.