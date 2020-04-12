|
James M. "Jay" Mullarkey, 54, of Hartford passed away April 6, 2020. He was born in Hartford on August 4, 1965, son of E. Joseph and Mary (Sayers) Mullarkey. He was raised in Wethersfield. Jay graduated from South Catholic High School, where he was its class President in 1982, and Western New England University. Jay was a longtime employee of TicketNetwork and most recently was a founding partner of Simple Strategic Solutions. He was a member of the Hartford Golf Club and the Irish American Home Society. Jay was the Co-Chairman of the Hartford Committee for the St. Patrick's Day Parade and was the parade's 2017 Deputy Marshall. Jay was also active with many local political and charitable organizations including Foodshare of Greater Hartford, The House of Bread, The Friends of Mark Twain, The Saint Francis/Mount Sinai Hospital Foundation and The Open Hearth. He was also an Executive Board member of The Hartford Democratic Town Committee. Jay had a love for the city of Hartford and supported many social and political initiatives. If it had to do with Hartford, Jay was always just a phone call away. He was an avid golfer, skier and recently learned to fly fish. Jay's life revolved around helping others especially those down on their luck and he believed in giving people second chances. Jay had a gregarious and infectious personality that could light up any room he entered with his big Irish smile. Whether you were a millionaire or only had two nickels to your name, Jay treated you the same, with respect and dignity. If you met Jay once, you knew him forever. He was truly a special person with a big heart which was evident to anyone who met him and was blessed to be part of his world. Jay will be missed by all who knew him. Besides his parents, Jay leaves his son James H. Mullarkey and James' mother Sharon Hennessey, his sister, Peggy Ann Mahder and her husband David of Fairfield, his brothers, Edward Mullarkey and his wife Debra of Tolland and Mark Mullarkey and his wife Anna of Wethersfield and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Due to health concerns, no services will be held at this time. A private burial was held in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery. A memorial service and celebration of Jay's life will be held at a future date. Donations in Jay's memory may be made to The House of Bread 1453 Main St Hartford, CT 06120 or to the South Catholic High School Scholarship at Northwest Catholic, Advancement Office, 29 Wampanoag Drive, West Hartford, CT 06117. For further information or to extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020