A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
CT Veterans Cemetery
Middletown, CT
James M. Simao Sr.

James "Jim" Simao, Sr., 72, of New Britain, husband of Glorya (Kobela) Simao, passed away Thursday (September 5, 2019) at the Hospital of Central CT. Born in Hartford, Jim is a graduate of Pulaski High School, Class of 1965 and is a US Navy veteran serving during the Vietnam War. A New Britain resident most of his life, Jim was employed at Foodmart in West Hartford for 15 years and then at Sanson Cabinet Makers in New Britain for over 15 years until his retirement in 2011. Besides his wife Glorya, he leaves a son, James M. Simao, Jr. of East Hartford; two brothers, Anthony Simao and Edward Simao and his wife Barbara, all of North Carolina; a sister, Michelle Violette and her husband Dave of Plainville; a sister-in-law, Andrea Kobela of New Britain; a special granddaughter, Juliana Bailly-Simao; several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held Tuesday (September 10, 2019) 5 to 8 PM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. A graveside service will be held Wednesday 10 AM at the CT Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. Donations may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 7, 2019
Download Now