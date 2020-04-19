|
Father James M. Winiarski, M.S., 80, a Missionary of Our Lady of La Salette, died April 16, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut. He was born April 9, 1940 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, son of the late John and Gertrude (Bogdanski) Winiarski. He attended grammar school at St. Mary of Czestochowa in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and high school in Olivet, Illinois. He entered the La Salette Seminary College in Olivet in 1958. Father Winiarski began his La Salette Novitiate on June 20, 1960, and made his First Profession on June 21, 1961. He pursued higher studies of philosophy and theology in Rome, where he earned a Ph.B. and S.T.B. degree and professed his Perpetual Vows on September 18, 1965. He was ordained on December 18, 1966 at the La Salette Seminary Chapel in Rome. Following his ordination, Father was Prefect at Olivet Seminary as well as a teacher at Schlarman Catholic High School. In 1968, he ministered as Assistant Vocation Director at the La Salette residence in Twin Lakes, WI and he was also the Director of the Milwaukee Archconfraternity. He then returned to the La Salette Seminary in Olivet as Vocation Director and as part-time chaplain at the Danville Veterans' Hospital. During this time, he continued his education and received an M.A. in French. From 1976 to 1980, he began work as a chaplain and teacher of Religious Subjects and French at Divine Savior-Holy Angels High School in Milwaukee. Father was granted a sabbatical to establish a vocation office. There he served as a Chaplain for the Knights of Columbus and the Boy Scouts of America through campout Masses and retreats at the Le Feber Northwoods Camp. After his sabbatical, Father returned to Divine Savior-Holy Angels High School while staying active with the Knights of Columbus and assisting at a local church on weekends. In 1980 he was named Assistant Pastor at St. John Kanty Parish in Milwaukee while also ministering at the La Salette Milwaukee House. He was elected Second Provincial Assistant in June of 1985 and was also appointed Provincial Secretary. Father became the Pastor of St. Paul Parish in Milwaukee in 1989 and was elected Assistant Provincial in 1994. In 2005 Father Winiarski ministered at St. Ann Parish in Marietta, Georgia and the following year he was appointed Administrator, and then Pastor, of Our Lady of La Salette Parish in Sulphur, Louisiana. Father retired in 2014 to the La Salette community in St. Louis, Missouri and five years later moved to the La Salette Hartford House in Connecticut. Throughout his life, Father was an avid sports fan, especially for Wisconsin teams. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing basketball and baseball. In later years, he loved going to games and inviting his friends to join him. In addition to his La Salette confreres, Father Winiarski is survived by his brothers; Robert Wynn, Thomas (his wife Raette, deceased) Winiarski, Joseph (his wife Jeanne) Winiarski and Edward (his wife Ann) Winiarski, all of Wisconsin; and was loved by many nieces, nephews and friends. A private graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield, CT. Contributions in his memory may be made to: Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette Retirement Fund, 915 Maple Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114-2330. To share a memory, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020