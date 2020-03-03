Home

Services
Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map

James Michael Probolus

James Michael Probolus Obituary
James Michael Probolus, 71, of Portland, beloved husband of Catherine (Howe) Probolus for forty nine years, passed away on Sunday, February 29, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital after a short illness. Born in Worcester, MA, he was the son of the late George and Lillian (Sexton) Probolus. Jim always enjoyed visiting family and friends, skiing in Vermont and spending time in the mountains, relaxing on the beach in Cancun and traveling the world. He was an avid UConn Women's Basketball fan. Even though Jim tried hard, he was terrible at photography, slept through Tanglewood and wasted countless hours trying to keep the squirrels out of his blueberries. Jim worked at Travelers Insurance for twenty three years, at IBM as a national and international IT Project Manager for many years and spent his retirement driving for NAPA Karl. He served on the Board of Directors of Gilead Community Services, for the Middlesex Community College Foundation, and was a former chair of the Portland Board of Education and Town Ethics Commission. He also volunteered as a Senior Advocate for Department of Consumer Protection in the Connecticut Attorney General's Office. Along with his wife, Jim is survived by two sons, James Andrew Probolus and his wife Marianne Smith of Lancaster, PA and Matthew Franklin Probolus and his wife Jessica of West Hartford; three brothers, George F. Probolus (Judy) of Pleasant Valley, NY, Paul C. Probolus (Sallie) of Brewster, MA and his twin brother, John X. Probolus (Susan) of Boston, MA; two brothers-in-law, Thomas A. Howe (Margaret) of Goshen, NY and David G. Howe of Brazil; six grandchildren, Zachary, Henry, Maxwell, Skyler, Annabel and James II; five nieces, Kimberly, Katherine, Alison, Katherine and Yara and two nephews, Nicholas and Daniel (predeceased). Family and friends may call on Thursday, March 5 from 4:00 to 7:00pm at the Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown. Services will be at the convenience of the family in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to Gilead Community Services, 222 Main Street Extension, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2020
