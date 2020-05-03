James Milton Cyr
James Milton "Jim" Cyr, 70, of Windsor, beloved husband of Gladys (Oakes) Cyr died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was born on January 7, 1950 in Saint Francis, Maine, son of the late Albert and Irene (Michaud) Cyr. Jim grew up in St. Francis, Maine and attended schools in Ft. Kent, Maine. He was married to the love of his life, Gladys Oakes on April 3, 1972 and together they lived in New Britain, before moving to Windsor in 1984. Jim worked as a machinist for Turbine Controls in Bloomfield for many years before his retirement. In his retirement Jim worked part time for Home Depot and enjoyed mowing and landscaping. He was a hardworking, social man who loved people. He enjoyed a good conversation and had a wonderful sense of humor. Jim will be remembered by his family and friends for his big heart. Along with his wife of over 48 years, Gladys, he leaves his daughter, Tammy Cyr-Caffyn and her husband William of Windsor; his son, Jamie Cyr and his wife Jamie Cheverier-Cyr of Granby; his brothers, Gene Cyr of Casper, WY, and Bertrand Cyr and his wife Linda of New Sweden, ME; and his grandchildren, Erica Caffyn of Windsor, Lexi Cyr of Granby, William Caffyn of Windsor and Laci Cyr of Granby. He was predeceased by five siblings. His family would like to send a special thank you to all the staff at the Hartford Hospital ICU Unit for all their care in this difficult time. Memorial Calling Hours and a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the future, day, and time to be announced. Carmon Funeral Home in Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
