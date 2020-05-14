James Nathaniel Bland
1963 - 2020
James Nathaniel Bland "J.B." departed this life suddenly Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was born on January 20, 1963 to and survived by his parents, Mr. Robert E. Hatten, Sr. and Mrs. Ruthie Bland-Hatten. He is also survived by his children, Terrence, James Jr. and Taylah Bland. His companion Ruthie Colon. His Sisters; Lisbeth, Shelley, Deborah, Michelle and Thailyn. His brothers, Robert, Jr., Charles, Mark, Bobby and Eric. MASKS ARE MANDATORY. Viewing, then private Services will held Tuesday, May 19th @ 1 p.m. at All Faith Memorial Chapel, 90 John Fitch Blvd., South Windsor. A memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 14, 2020.
