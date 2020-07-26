1/1
James O. Williams
James Williams, 74, of Manchester, beloved husband for 30 years of Joan Jacobs-Williams, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020.James was born in Harlem, New York City and served his country in the United States Army in Germany and in the United States. He was a member of St. Monica's Episcopal Church in Hartford for more than 30 years and was a member of the Connecticut Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission for many years. James was an active volunteer in his community and is remembered by his friends and family as a jovial, kind person and a true gentleman. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. His family will receive friends on Thursday, July 30, 10-11 a.m., with a 11 a.m. Homegoing Service, at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Attendance may be limited to comply with social distancing requirements. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Monica's Episcopal Church, 3575 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06120, http://www.stmonicashartford.org/announcements. To read the full obituary, leave an online condolence or attend the service remotely, please click on the video tab on his obituary at www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 26, 2020.
