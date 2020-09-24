James Oswell Donaldson III MD, 78, died unexpectedly in his sleep Sunday, September 20th in West Hartford, CT. He lived a full life and will be especially remembered for his love of family, his optimism and his story telling. Jim was born July 19th, 1942 in Butler, PA to James Oswell Jr and Estelle Mathilda (Unverzagt) Donaldson, destined to be a doctor as was his father and grandfather. In his youth he read the Encyclopedia cover-to-cover, was an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts and rode American Saddle horses competitively while in high school and college, placing 5th in the Stake at the Kentucky State Fair in 1963. He was graduated from Mercersburg Academy in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania in 1960; from Haverford College in Haverford, PA in 1964 with a BS in Chemistry, and from the University of Pennsylvania Medical School in 1968 with an MD. At the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania he completed his Internship in 1969, his Junior Assistant Residency in 1970 and his Residency in Neurology in 1976. In 1974 he completed a year as the Honorary Assistant House Physician and Registrar at the National Hospital for Nervous Diseases and in 1991 completed a year as the Senior Visiting Fellow at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, both at Queen Square in London, England. He married Mary Margaret Hoopingarner on August 23, 1969 and divorced in December of 1983. They had one son Andrew. He married the love of his life Susan (McKernin) Donaldson on November 3rd, 1984, gaining two additional sons in Brendan and Ian, a loving father-in-law and mother-in-law in Vincent Leo and Barbara (Fenger) McKernin, and was so proud of the blended family he and Susan created. He is survived by his wife, his son Brendan Noel McDonald of Hershey, PA, wife Julie Ann (Sicher), their daughter Meghan Riley and son Quinn Christopher; his son Andrew Robert Donaldson of Atlanta, GA, his wife Kristen Kathryne (Fox), their daughter Paige Kathryne and their son Tyler James; his son Ian Douglas McDonald of Fairfield, CT, his wife Vivian Hyeri (Ko) , their son Dylan Fletcher and daughter Fiona Iseul; his mother-in-law, the Unverzagt cousins, and many dear friends and colleagues. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his father-in-law and his young sister Jane Estelle. Jim was a doctor, professor and family man. He was drafted in 1970 and was the Battalion Surgeon for the 237th Engineer Battalion in Heilbronn, Germany until 1972, where his son Andrew was born. He was then the Physician for the U.S. Embassy in Bonn, Germany until 1973. Upon finishing his Residency, he moved from Berwyn, PA to West Hartford, CT in 1977 and joined the faculty at the University of Connecticut, School of Medicine and practiced at John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington, CT. He rose to full Professor in 1988, retiring from the faculty in 2012. He retired from the hospital in 2018. During that time, he was Director of the Multiple Sclerosis Clinic for 12 years and the Chief of Neurology and acting Chairman of the Neurology Department for 6 years. He loved his patients, students and co-workers. In 1978, coming out of his Residency, he published the Neurology of Pregnancy, Major Problems in Neurology, the first time those issues were expertly compiled and presented. Well received and appreciated by the medical community, he followed in 1988 with 2nd Edition. He was a staunch opponent to the standard practice of using Magnesium Sulfate to treat Eclampsia and battled against that treatment throughout his career. From the 1990's until his death, he was a medical expert witness, enjoying the research and especially enjoying the court room "battles". In 1987 he was part of the Baby M trial that codified the rights of surrogate parents, testifying that Elizabeth Stern was at risk to having a baby due to her age and MS. He was also proud to support his wife in all things, especially her fine art business, and they had many fun adventures in that pursuit. Jim's curiosity led to a love of experiencing different cultures and he traveled throughout the world with his family. His curiosity and precise memory also led to a treasure trove of good stories and random minutia that he shared freely. He loved food, and food loved him, and could adeptly perform the spoon trick when allowed! A die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan, he also loved sports but often commented that his two flat feet kept him from excelling at them. His smile and voice were legendary, as was his belly laugh – he made everyone feel welcome. And he adored his grandkids and they loved their Grandpa Jimbo. His jovial spirit created a home blessed with laughter and earnest and unconditional love and support, which will carry on for all whom were blessed to know him. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating at Foodshare.org
or call 860-286-9999. A grave side Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 25th, 2020 at the Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford, CT. Due to current COVID restrictions, space will unfortunately be limited. Assuming COVID is under control, the family is planning on doing a memorial service in the Spring of 2021.