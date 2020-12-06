1/
James P. Boyko
James P. Boyko, 67, of Windsor, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Born in Hartford, son of Mary (Marfyak) Boyko of Windsor and the late Stephen Boyko, he graduated from A I Prince Technical High School in Hartford. Jim was employed in the construction field and owned and operated Boyko Construction and Paving for over 15 years. Jim was a loving son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. His family will fondly remember him as a loving and giving man whose family meant the world to him. Jim was a very private man who loved the simple things in life; hunting, fishing, and spending time with his friends. In addition to his mother, Jim is survived by his brothers, Daniel Boyko of Windsor, Stephen Boyko, Jr. and his wife Lori of Simsbury, and John Boyko of Windsor; his nephews, Hunter, Carson, and Grady Boyko; his niece, Elizabeth Nichols; his great nieces, Annabelle and Layla Nichols; as well as many other relatives and good friends. Besides his father, he was predeceased by two sisters, Alice Ann Guiel and Carol Ann Bajorek. His services will be private. To leave an online condolence for his family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 3, 2020
Jimmy was a sweet, serene man who always had a way of soothing others with his wise words. I am very saddened that I didn't get a chance to say goodbye. He will be missed dearly and by many.
Alisa
Friend
December 3, 2020
Lisa Moringiello
Friend
December 3, 2020
Jimmy was a very inspirational and highly inspirinal person . His love and guidance will truly be missed but will carry on with all that knew him. Lisa moringiello
Lisa Moringiello
Friend
December 2, 2020
jim was one of the most spiritual and magnanimous people i have ever met. knowing him has been one of the greatest pleasures of my life. he will be missed but never forgotten
joe and jayne keenan
Friend
December 2, 2020
So sad to see him go.he'll be hitting up all the honey holes now.What a special person he was, master of the pig roast and one of the most memorable moments was when he came over to the house and popped open the trunk of the car he was in and it was full of snapping turtles from the ct river.He will truly be missed by many.My condolences to the family.
Rusty Kniffin
Friend
December 2, 2020
I am deeply saddened to hear of Jim’s passing. He was a good and kind man and helped many. My condolences to Mary whom I worked for at Combustion Engineering and the rest of the family.
Jim Angelo
Friend
December 2, 2020
Thank you Jimmy

Frank S
Frank S
Friend
December 2, 2020
Jimmy B... ☺ Bluegills in Upper Spec... in Otis Ma.... Priceless Memorys ❤♱ Steve M
Steve Moody
Friend
