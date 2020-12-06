James P. Boyko, 67, of Windsor, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Born in Hartford, son of Mary (Marfyak) Boyko of Windsor and the late Stephen Boyko, he graduated from A I Prince Technical High School in Hartford. Jim was employed in the construction field and owned and operated Boyko Construction and Paving for over 15 years. Jim was a loving son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. His family will fondly remember him as a loving and giving man whose family meant the world to him. Jim was a very private man who loved the simple things in life; hunting, fishing, and spending time with his friends. In addition to his mother, Jim is survived by his brothers, Daniel Boyko of Windsor, Stephen Boyko, Jr. and his wife Lori of Simsbury, and John Boyko of Windsor; his nephews, Hunter, Carson, and Grady Boyko; his niece, Elizabeth Nichols; his great nieces, Annabelle and Layla Nichols; as well as many other relatives and good friends. Besides his father, he was predeceased by two sisters, Alice Ann Guiel and Carol Ann Bajorek. His services will be private. To leave an online condolence for his family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.