James "Jim" P. Corrigan, Sr., 94, of Berlin, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Patricia O. Corrigan for 63 years prior to her passing in 2012. Born in Hartford, son of the late Francis and Sarah (McDonough) Corrigan, he was a Berlin resident for over 70 years and a parishioner of St. Paul's Church, Kensington. Jim honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy (Seabees) during World War II and was a member of the Army Navy Club of Manchester, American Legion and the 1943 Midway Island Veterans. He was employed by Northeast Utilities for many years prior to his retirement and was a member of their employee club. Jim was an avid sports fan and played baseball and football in his earlier years. A loving father, grandfather and great grandfather, he leaves his six children, Barbara Rudnick and her husband Edward of East Berlin, Kevin Corrigan of Meriden, Mark Corrigan and his wife Mary of Middletown, Kimmy Dansro and her husband Clarence of Berlin, James P. Corrigan, Jr. and his wife Susan of Wethersfield and Suellen Molstad of Newington, seven grandchildren, Christie Corrigan, James Corrigan, III and his wife Carly, John Corrigan and his wife Karen, Robert Corrigan and his wife Crystal, Staff Sergeant Geoffrey Dansro and his wife Sergeant Michelle Dansro, Jacob Molstad and Emily Molstad, and four great grandchildren, Caroline, Emma, Colton and Declan Corrigan. He also leaves his son-in-law, David Molstad of Newington, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, including Connor, Brayden, Abigail and Owen Farr, and other extended family. He was predeceased by four siblings, Anna Corrigan, Mary Cashen, Francis Corrigan, Jr., and Alice Ringo. His family wishes to extend their gratitude to all of Jim's caregivers for their compassion and dedication, especially Maria and Joseph, whom were present in his final hours. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, June 28th, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. His funeral service will begin on Saturday, June 29th, at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, Kensington. He will be laid to rest with military honors in Maple Cemetery, Berlin. Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. To share a memory with his family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary