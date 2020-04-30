|
James P. "Jim" Garini, 81, of Suffield, passed away Tues., April 28, 2020 at home. Born Sept. 9, 1938, in Connecticut, he was the only son of the late Alexander and Rosalie Garini. Husband of the late Carol (Paczosa) Garini who passed away in 2013. Raised in the Thompsonville section of Enfield, he was a graduate of Enfield High School, class of '56. From 1957-1960, he attended the Ward School of Electronics: division of Hillyer. Jim enlisted in the U.S. Air National Guard and served four years. He was employed by Hamilton Standard from 1960-2003 retiring as an Engineering Manager. In his free time, Jim enjoyed the ocean, fishing, gardening and working around the house. Over the years, he spent a good amount of time enjoying classic cars. He also looked forward to spending time with his grandson and family. Jim is survived by his son James P. "Jimmy" Garini, Jr. and his wife Kristin of Suffield; his grandson, James P. Garini III; sister-in-law Joan Prayzner of Enfield; and two nieces; JoAnn Phelon and her husband Jeff of Enfield and Susan Snow and her husband Greg of Virginia. Services are private with burial at St. Patrick's King Street Cemetery. To leave online condolences, please visit www.Leetestevens.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2020