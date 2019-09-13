Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
183 Church Street
Newington, CT
View Map
James P. Horan Obituary
James "Jim" P. Horan, 60, of Newington, Connecticut passed away peacefully at home, Monday, September 9, 2019. Born in Hartford on July 9, 1959 to the late Joseph and Mary Ann (Mitchell) Horan, Jim grew up in West Hartford, where he attended St. Brigid School and graduated from Northwest Catholic High School, Class of 1977. Jim attended Western Connecticut State University and the University of Hartford. Jim served as a police officer for the town of Newington for 21 years. During his tenure with the Newington Police Department, Jim was promoted to the rank of Master Police Officer, Detective and enjoyably served as one the town's first bicycle officers. After retiring from the police department, Jim worked as a union representative for NAGE IBPO in Cromwell. Jim enjoyed being outdoors relaxing in the sunshine and tending to yard work, his fish aquarium, following the political events of the day, a good sports game and the company of his children. Jim is survived by his two beloved children, Kelly Horan and her husband, Shayne Reed of Newington, and David Horan and his wife, Maria, of Berlin. Jim also leaves his brother, Joseph Horan and his wife, Ann, of Alpharetta, Georgia, his sister, Mary Ann Ryan and her husband, James, of Osterville Massachusetts, his aunts, Catherine Mitchell of West Hartford and Mary Horan of Granby, his uncle, Patrick Mitchell of Co Mayo Ireland and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Jim's life Sunday, September 15th, 2019, between the hours of 3 and 6 pm at Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Drive, Newington, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 10 am at The Church of the Holy Spirit, 183 Church Street, Newington, CT. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Jim's memory to the Newington Police Benevolent Association (PBA), 131 Cedar Street, Newington, CT 06111 or the Newington Police Alumni Association Attn: Russ Brault, 177 Lamplighter Drive, Manchester, CT 06040. To share a memory or condolence with his family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 13, 2019
