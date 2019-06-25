Home

Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
860-521-4400
James P. Lehmann, age 91, died on June 15, 2019 in Bloomfield, CT. Married to Helen Lehmann in 1969, he was a resident of Bloomfield since 1970. He has lived at Duncaster Retirement Community since 1999. Mr. Lehmann was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA, and was graduated from the University of Pennsylvania. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a salesman in the glass container industry for Owens Illinois and Vitro Packaging. He was predeceased by his parents, Ruth and Harry Lehmann. He is survived by his wife, Helen, and several cousins. According to his wishes there will be no memorial or funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to Duncaster Residents Association, 40 Loeffler Rd., Bloomfield, CT 06002. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 25, 2019
