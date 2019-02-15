Home

Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
James P. Masi Jr. Obituary
James P. Masi, Jr., 84, of Plainville, husband of the late Mary (Musumano) Masi, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 10th, 2019. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Saturday (Feb. 16) from 8:30-10:30am followed by a Prayer Service in the funeral home at 10:30am. Burial with full military honors will be in the family plot at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation, 59 Front St., Binghamton, NY 13905. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 15, 2019
