Vincent Funeral Homes
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
860-658-7613
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Homes
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Vincent Funeral Homes
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
View Map
James Patrick Cosker


1940 - 2020
James Patrick Cosker Obituary
James Patrick Cosker, 80, of East Granby, died Monday, January 27, 2020 at his home. He was born September 1, 1940 in Hartford, son of the late Martin and Edith (Feeley) Cosker and was raised in Bloomfield before settling in East Granby. He was a woodsman having been self-employed for many years. Jim ran the family vegetable stand at the home on Tunxis Avenue for many years providing Christmas trees, wreaths and vegetables to many on their way home from work. He was an avid card player who could be found out most nights at card game, winning tournaments and enjoying taking other people's bets. He is survived by his daughter, Jill (Cosker) Brody and her husband Richard of East Granby; his son, James Cosker and his wife Deborah of Vernon; his granddaughters, Jaclyn and Madelyn Vancour; his sister, Edith Jacobsen of Pembroke Pines, FL; his brother, Kenneth Cosker and wife Robert of Windsor and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, John, Martin, William, Raymond and Thomas and a brother-in-law, John Jacobsen and his former spouse, Patricia (Brody) Cosker. Jimmy's family will receive friends at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury on Friday, January 31st from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 1st at the funeral home. Burial will be private. Please visit Jimmy's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 30, 2020
