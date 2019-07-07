James Patrick Murphy, age 63, of Marlborough, formerly of Torrington, unexpectedly passed away in June of 2019. He leaves his beloved wife of 36 years, Kathy Maye Murphy, whom he wed on June 4, 1983, and several cousins in Torrington, Avon, and Belfort, France. Jim was born on October 20, 1955 in Torrington, the only son of the late James and Catherine (Colombie) Murphy. He was predeceased by a very dear Bichon Frise, Maximilian, his parents, aunts, uncles, and several cousins. He grew up in Torrington, attended St. Thomas Seminary High School in Bloomfield, graduating in 1973, UConn School of Nursing in Storrs, graduating in 1977, earned a Master's Degree in Community Mental Health Nursing from Russell Sage College in Troy, N.Y. in 1983, and achieved APRN Certification. Jim worked as a Mental Health Nurse for the Institute of Living in Hartford, Samaritan Hospital in Troy, N.Y., Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in Waterford, Mount Sinai Hospital in Hartford; as a Behavioral Health Nurse Practitioner for many years at Manchester Memorial Hospital and the US Veteran's Administration Medical Center in both the Newington and West Haven campuses; and as a Sales Associate for the Home Depot in West Hartford.Jim was a communicant of St. John Fisher RC Church in Marlborough, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, and sang with the 5:00 pm & 8:30 am Folk Groups; St. Andrew RC Church in Colchester, where he was a member of the ACTS Community, participated in the Passion Play for several years, and accompanied Kathy and the choir on pilgrimages to Italy, Germany, and Austria; and St. Francis of Assisi RC Church in Torrington, where he served as an Altar Boy. Jim's favorite pastime was officiating CIAC high school basketball with IAABO Board 6 for over 25 years, previously with Board 7, Women's Division 3 NESCAC college basketball, Special Olympics CT, and Women's NBA with the Connecticut Sun. Jim had a passion for cooking. He cheerfully manned the grill for many St. John Fisher Parish Picnics and employee picnics, and helped with the cooking for many St. Andrew Church Choir Dinner Concerts and employee Christmas parties. He worked as a cook at Mama Luke's in Farmington and for Adams Supermarkets for a short time.Jim will be sadly missed but remembered with love. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 12th, 6-8 pm, at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 13th, at 11:00 am, directly at St. Andrew Church, 128 Norwich Ave., Colchester. Burial in Torrington will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to: Small Paws Bichon Rescue. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019