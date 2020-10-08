1/1
James Patrick "Big Jim" Sansabrino Jr.
1957 - 2020
James Patrick Sansabrino, Jr. "Big Jim", 63, of Wethersfield, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. James was born on April 16, 1957 in Hartford and was the son of the late James and Loretta (Shumski) Sansabrino. He is survived by his wife, Joanne Sansabrino who was with him until the end, four sons and two daughters-in-law, James Sansabrino, Michael Sansabrino (Jennifer Marino Moitoza), Nicholas Sansabrino and Jon Sansabrino (Schantal Thielke) all of Wethersfield and five grandchildren, Dominic, Adriana, Chase, Laila and Chloe Sansabrino. He is also survived by two brothers, Ricky and Michael Sansabrino; two sisters, Linda Aziz and Lori Sansabrino; four sisters-in-law, Roxanne, Gina, Maria and Tina, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. He was a beloved brother, grandfather and most of all father. Big Jim was one of a kind and lived his life marching to the beat of his own drum. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday (October 9) from 4-6 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. To view the full obituary or share a memory of Jim with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
1 entry
October 8, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
