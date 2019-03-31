Hartford Courant Obituaries
James Peter Greene Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Peter Greene Jr. Obituary
James "Jimmy" Peter Greene, Jr., 68, of Windsor, passed away on March 22, 2019. He was born on March 22, 1951, to James P. Greene, Sr. and June Greene of Hartford. James attended Northwest Catholic High School in West Hartford and went on to graduate from the University of Connecticut in 1973. He worked for the US Postal Service for nearly 30 years and spent most of his career in the town he loved, Windsor. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, gardening, and golfing at Keney Park. He is survived by his daughters Jazmin (Chuck) Bonner and Marissa Greene; grandson Larry Thomas; siblings Sharon (Raoul) Carrier, Paul Greene, Kelly Greene, Ellen (Tim) Tisdale, Peter (Denise) Greene; and many nieces and nephews. His family will receive friends Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 12 noon – 1 PM, followed by a Service of Remembrance at 1 PM, at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. For online condolences, please visit www.CremationCT.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2019
