James Peter Madden died in Hartford, Conn on June 5, 2020. He was born on May 20, 1942 on Clark St. ("Northend") in Hartford. He was the son of John Madden and Eileen (Fallon) Madden. He was one of seven children and was predeceased by brothers John, Thomas, & Michael and sisters Mary (Lowndes) and Eileen (McGuinness). He leaves behind his brother Joseph, all of which were faithful parishioners of St. Michael's School and Church in Hartford. After St. Michael's School Jim attended St. Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield where he was an All-Star basketball player. Following graduation, he attended St. Bonaventure's University in Olean, N.Y. and upon his graduation there, Jim joined the Peace Corps. While in the Peace Corps, he met his wife, Harriet Baer, and they were married on July 5, 1966 in New Delhi, India. He taught English at a University in Japan and then received a Master's degree in Southeast Asian Studies from the University of Wisconsin and University of Michigan. The couple has four children, Norah Sinclair of Decatur, GA., Ben Madden who is now deceased of Columbia, SC., Anna McIntosh of Huntersville, NC and Gabriel Madden of Columbia, SC. Seven grandchildren: Thomas Sinclair and Lewis Sinclair, Asher Madden, Lola McIntosh and Ella McIntosh, Laith Madden and Shaun Madden. Jim was very good at languages and spoke several including Hindi. He was an avid reader and follower of sports. He was very close to his brothers and sisters, especially Joseph Madden of Newington, CT, and his children. Funeral services are under the direction of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 12, at 10:00 AM meeting directly at The Church of the Holy Spirit. To share a memory or words of comfort with his family please visit us online at www.duksa.net
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 10, 2020.