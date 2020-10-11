1/1
James Q. Holigan
1926 - 2020
James Q. Holigan of Merritt Island, FL passed away Saturday, October 3rd at the Courtenay Springs Rehab Center after a short illness. Born January 11, 1926 in East Berlin, CT to James P. and Dorothy (Correll) Holigan he was predeceased in death by his younger brother Donald. Jim was the beloved husband for 73 years to his high school sweetheart Jean (Boardman) Holigan. He served his country in the Navy in both World War II and the Korean War. A respected educator, his lengthy career included the positions of teacher and principal, business manager and serving as superintendent for two CT school systems ( Watertown and Region #7 ). He was a mentor to many and earned the admiration of those he worked with on every level. Jim and Jean were longtime residents of Cheshire and Old Saybrook, CT and New Smyrna Beach, FL before moving recently to Merritt Island. Together they raised six children; Ann Fazi, Joan Johnson, David Holigan, Nancy Robinson, Phillip Holigan, and Alice Fugger. His growing family also included his children's spouses, as well as fifteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren, all whom he loved dearly. He led by example and his keen intelligence, high moral character, humor, ability to fix anything, kindness and the respect he showed others served as a compass to guide his large family in their own lives. His presence will be missed but the lessons he taught never forgotten. A private memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
