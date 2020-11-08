James Raymond Blois, 78, of Oakfield Maine previously from Middlefield Connecticut, passed away October 22, 2020 from cancer. He was born to Raymond and Leona Blois on January 17, 1942. Jim's career included banking, human resources, landscaping and bus driving. He is survived by his loving wife Helen and her family. Jim loves the Lord, this country, his friends and politics. He will be missed by many. A private graveside service will be held in Connecticut.



