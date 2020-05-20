James Mabey, 76, has gone home to be with his parents Frank & Ruth Mabey and his sister Barbara after a courageous battle with Alzheimers. He was born On June 22 in Portsmouth NH where he grew up before moving to CA. His passion in life was designing pools and he later opened up his own pool company before retiring. Jim was known for his humming, his love of older cars, his old days on his speed boat "Foxy Lady", his pride of serving in the Army, his love of fried clam strips - the only seafood he would touch. Once he retired his hobby was collecting pictures which he printed and proudly displayed all around his home which helped him remember during his battle. His love for his family and his friends is undeniable and will live in our hearts for eternity. He will be forever missed by his wife, Geneve, the love of his life of 46 years, his daughters Ruth(Carlos), Deanna(Karl), Belinda & his son Mark(Caren), his grandchildren James(Jessica), Michael, Ashley(Tyler), Jessica(Mike), Brandon, Jessica, Noah & Matthew and 2 great grandchildren Tyler & Brianna along with his brothers Frank(Dawn+) & Richard(Pat) and several nieces and nephews and many friends & coworkers thru out his years. A Celebration of his life will be held at a future date & place to be announced



