Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
American Legion Post 180
567 Exeter Rd ( Rt 207)
Lebanon, CT
James Ralph Palmer Sr.


1952 - 2019
James Ralph Palmer Sr. Obituary
James Ralph Palmer Sr. of Willimantic, CT passed away on Saturday November 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. James was born on January 27, 1952 son of the late Ralph and Dorothy (Watrous) Palmer. He is survived by his wife Maryann Palmer, his son James Palmer Jr. and his wife Heidi of Gorham, ME, his daughter Sandy (Palmer) Owen and her husband Thomas of Ansonia, CT, and his son James Mac Donald of Willimantic, CT. He is also survived by his two grandsons Thomas Owen, Mark Owen of Ansonia, CT His two sisters Barbara Miller of East Hartford, CT and Patricia Shultz of Hebron, CT along with four brothers Fredrick Palmer Sr. and his wife Deb of Manchester, CT, Donald Palmer of Tolland, CT, David Palmer of Old Lyme CT, Dennis Palmer and his wife Brenda of Colchester, CT, and Edward Palmer and his wife Kim of Colchester, CT. He is predeceased by his sister Jacqueline Beck and brother Robert Palmer. James has many nieces and nephews. Celebration of life on Monday December 2, 2019 from 3pm to 7pm American Legion Post 180, 567 Exeter Rd ( Rt 207) in Lebanon, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 28, 2019
