James Robert Lemeris, Sr. of Enfield, beloved husband of Joan Devine Lemeris passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at St. Francis hospital on Tuesday June 9, 2020. Jim was born on March 3, 1934 in New Britain to the late John and Helen Lemeris. He graduated from New Britain High School and worked at Pratt and Whitney for over 35 years. He loved playing football in High School. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and bowling. He was a talented craftsman making furniture for the family in his workshop. But mostly he loved spending time with his family. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Jim is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan and his four children, Joan Lee of Niantic, James Lemeris, Jr and his wife Jodie of Cromwell, Anne Lemeris and her wife Chris from Broad Brook and Joseph Lemeris and his wife Kathy from Enfield; 9 grandchildren, Karen Knightly and her husband Travis, Jacqueline Lee, James Lemeris, III and his partner Candida, Katie Faux and her husband Micahl, Dane Lemeris and his fiancé Matthew, Jason Lee, Joseph Lemeris Jr and his wife Courtney, Abbey Doane and her husband Alex, Aren Lemeris and her fiancé Justin; and 3 great grandchildren Ryan Faux, Emily Faux and Luke Bessette. He also leaves his sister Virginia Wallis of New Britain, his niece, Marjorie Kalinoski and a special cousin, Dorothy Crowley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at St. Bernard Church, 426 Hazard Ave., Enfield of St. Jeanne Jugan Parish (Please meet at Church; all attendees are requested to wear face coverings/masks for personal safety). Committal, with military honors, will follow at St. Patrick's King St. Cemetery. Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 155 East 55th Street, Suite 6H, New York, NY 10022. Please visit www.Leetestevens.com to sign your name on the online memory wall and leave a condolence or personal message for Jim's family.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 12, 2020.