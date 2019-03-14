James J. Rooney passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019 at age 84 in New Britain, CT surrounded by his family. James will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth and his four children, James and his wife, Monique, of Bedford NH, Nancy and her husband, Ron, of Brea CA, Lisa and her husband, Gary, of Southington CT and Carolyn and her husband, Phil, of Boulder CO. James will also be fondly remembered by his eight grandchildren, James, Justin, Kristin, Blair, Garrett, Shane, Philip and Cara. James was born in Philadelphia, PA on January 1, 1935, to Hanoria and James Rooney and was raised in Dearborn, MI with his sister Pat, (who predeceased him). After high school, James joined the United States Army. After serving his country for two years he returned to Dearborn and married Elizabeth Danowski.He graduated from Wayne State University with a BS in Electrical Engineering and moved to Endicott, NY to work at IBM. He later earned a MSEE from Syracuse University while working full time. James enjoyed working for IBM for 35 years. After retiring, he earned his PhD in Electrical Engineering from Binghamton University.James and Elizabeth moved to Palm City, FL. to enjoy the sunny weather. James enjoyed playing golf, he was an avid bridge player, and he loved visits with his children and grandchildren. He was always involved in volunteering and he especially enjoyed helping adults at the local senior center learn computer skills. A Catholic service will be held in Southington, CT at the convenience of the family. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to; Parkinson's Foundation1359 Broadway, suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. NY 10018, USA Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary