James Roosevelt Lester
1932 - 2020
James Roosevelt Lester, 87, of Windsor, CT passed away the morning of May 29, 2020. He was born in Logan County, West Virginia on July 3, 1932 to the late Robert, Sr. and Thelma Lester of West Virginia. James is survived by his 3 sons; Zachary, Donny and Thomas; 2 daughters, Nadine and Lonetta; as well as a host of relatives and friends. A Live-Streamed Memorial Service will take place on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 3:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Lester family, view the Live-Streamed service and full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Funeral services provided by
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
