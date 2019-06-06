James "Jim" S. Ekstrom, 77, of Newington and formerly Wethersfield, beloved husband for 50 years of the late Patricia (Sheltz) Ekstrom, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Born in Hartford on November 21, 1941, he was the son of the late Sigfried Ekstrom and Mabel (Normandie) Petrus. Jim was affectionately called "Jimmy A1" as the owner of the Maple Avenue A1 Gas Station and he also worked for the Newington School System for many years. He was a former member of the Rocky Hill Elks Club for over 40 years and a longtime member of the Colonel John Chester Fife & Drum Corps. Jim was happiest when he was on the water, whether boating or enjoying the beach with his wife and family. He loved spending time at his cottage at Giants Neck Heights in East Lyme, entertaining family and friends. A loving father and grandfather, he will be forever missed by his son, Eric Ekstrom of North Carolina and formerly of Vernon; his daughter, Lisa Mouthaan and husband Stephen of Newington and four adored grandchildren, Anthony Carrabbia of Vernon, Kari Ekstrom of Ellington and James Mouthaan and Catherine "Aron" Mouthaan, both of Newington. He is also survived by his brother, Bernard Ekstrom and wife Elaine of Waterford; his sister, Norma Greenwood of Suffield and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Donald Ekstrom and his daughter-in-law, Terry Ekstrom. Special thanks to the staff at Middlewoods in Newington and Hartford Hospital 7th Floor Bliss for their care and compassion.Calling hours will be Saturday (June 8) from 9-11 a.m. concluding with a service at 11 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Donations in Jim's memory may be made to the , 35 Cold Spring Rd., Suite 412, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To share a memory of Jim with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary