James S. Griswold
James "Jesse" S. Griswold, 91, of Wethersfield, Waterford and Tequesta, Fl., passed away on November 16, 2020. He was born in Wethersfield, CT, to the late Harry and Edith Griswold, along with siblings Mary, Lucy and Newton. He attended Wethersfield High School and married Lillian Whitehead. He leaves daughters, Sharon Virgulto of Guilford, CT and Gail Burkett of Bean Station, TN, along with 2 grandchildren, Kim Wolf of Wethersfield and Jim Hart of Carlisle, MA., 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Jess was a Shriner, he enjoyed golfing, boating, model A's, spending summers in CT and winters in FL. He will be missed. Services will be private. To leave a condolence online, please visit FarleySullivan.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
November 20, 2020
November 20, 2020
Condolences to Sharon, Gail and the family. I have many happy memories of Jesse and you both! The old neighborhood was the best place to grow up!!!
JOhn Wieder
Neighbor
November 19, 2020
I am so sorry that we all are so isolated from each other during times of grief like this. We are all going to miss this generation. My sympathies to all of you.
Carol Brandt
Friend
November 18, 2020
Such a nice man...always. Great smile. My heart aches for you all.
BK
