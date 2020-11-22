James "Jesse" S. Griswold, 91, of Wethersfield, Waterford and Tequesta, Fl., passed away on November 16, 2020. He was born in Wethersfield, CT, to the late Harry and Edith Griswold, along with siblings Mary, Lucy and Newton. He attended Wethersfield High School and married Lillian Whitehead. He leaves daughters, Sharon Virgulto of Guilford, CT and Gail Burkett of Bean Station, TN, along with 2 grandchildren, Kim Wolf of Wethersfield and Jim Hart of Carlisle, MA., 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Jess was a Shriner, he enjoyed golfing, boating, model A's, spending summers in CT and winters in FL. He will be missed. Services will be private. To leave a condolence online, please visit FarleySullivan.com