Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
872 Farmington Ave
West Hartford., CT
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
872 Farmington Ave
West Hartford, CT
1935 - 2020
James Staunton Obituary
STAUNTON, James (Jimmy) of Niantic, CT, formally of West Hartford, passed away peacefully on Christmas Day surrounded by his family. Jimmy was born in Dunmore, Co. Galway, Ireland on February 6, 1935 and immigrated to the USA on July 9, 1954. He was predeceased by his parents, Patrick and Bridget (Mullarkey) Staunton, sister Mary and brothers Francis, Patrick and Thomas. Jimmy was a member of Local 43 Connecticut Carpenter's Union. He worked for First National Stores before starting his own business "Staunton Home Improvements" in West Hartford until his retirement in 1998. Jimmy served on the St. Thomas the Apostle Parish Council and Home School Association in West Hartford, President and Life Member of the Irish American Home Society in Glastonbury, Chairman of the Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee, and member of the Hartford Gaelic Football Club, the Bogtrotters Golf Club, the Ancient Order of Hibernians and was a fourth degree Knight of Columbus. Jimmy played Gaelic football in Hartford and in New York for the Sligo and Galway teams. One of his greatest honors was receiving his 1952 "All Ireland" football medal in Ireland in 2007 with his wife, family and former teammates all there for the ceremony. Jimmy was a man who could fix or build anything and was always eager to help his family or a neighbor at a moments notice. His home was always open with a "Cead Mile Failte" to everyone, he loved to share a drink and smile. He is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 61 years, Kathleen, children Eileen, New York, Kathleen, West Hartford, Brigid (Frank) Niantic, James (Catherine), Clinton and John (Molly), Bloomfield and his adoring grandchildren Mary Kate, Seamus, Aidan, Nora, John (Boomer), Maeve, Victoria, Caitlin and Gavin. Sisters Bridget Moran, Mary Staunton, Bernie Reilly-Duffy, West Hartford, Kitty Gorman, Killarney, Ireland and Anne Staunton-Rahi Brussels, Belgium, brother Vincent (Susan) Staunton, West Hartford, sister-in-law Maureen Staunton, Windsor and many adored nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 4, with the celebration of his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 872 Farmington Ave. West Hartford. Burial will be private. Friends may call Friday night from 4-7 p.m. at the Church. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to CT Children's Medical Center. Directions and online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 1, 2020
