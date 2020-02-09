Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
The Lodge Community Chapel
130 Deerfield Ave
Windsor, CT
James Sullivan


1940 - 2020
James Sullivan Obituary
James "Jim" Sullivan, 79, of Cromwell, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. Jim was born April 8, 1940 to the late John and Mary Sullivan. When Jim was 13 years old, he met the love of his life, Jane Sheehan. The two wed February 15, 1958. Jim and Jane moved to Cromwell in the early 1960s where they raised their 5 beautiful children. Jim was always a family man and supporting his family was his pride. He began his 50+ year career at William's Ford in West Hartford at the young age of 16 "pulling keys" and worked his way up to Service Manager. Jim was passionate about cars, a passion he passed down to his son, Gary. As a charismatic man, he made and maintained friendships with many of his customers and nearly everyone he met. He loved to laugh and to make people laugh, a trait he has passed down to his children and his grandchildren. His contagious laugh will always be remembered. Jim had the ability to captivate an audience with his stories, making his listeners feel like they were a part of the experience. Jim loved to help people in need. He would help his elderly friends around their homes. He treated everyone like family. Jim enjoyed making birthday cards for his family, watching old movies and game shows, and getting into the truck with his best friend Dave Laraba and seeing what kind of "treasures" they could find. Many of his family members still have items that Jim and Dave said they'd "pick up later". Jim will be remembered for his jovial disposition and the compassion he had for others. Everyone whose life he touched will never forget his kindness. To carry on his story, he leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years, Jane Sullivan of Cromwell, his 5 children: Lynne Daniels of Farmington, Pamela Sullivan of Kensington, Gary Sullivan of Cromwell, Tina Sullivan of Berlin, and Sheila Robinson of Cromwell, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Jim is predeceased by his friend and son-in-law, Gary Daniels. Services for Jim will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2PM at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd, Windsor, CT 06095. Calling hours will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 4PM-7PM at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor CT 06095. To read the full obituary and to leave an online condolence, please visit www.CarmonFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 9, 2020
