James T. Ansara

James T. Ansara Obituary
James Thomas Ansara, 92, of East Hartford, loving husband of over 54 years of Leona Minnie (Small) Ansara, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Salmon Brook Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Glastonbury. Born in Waltham, MA on January 16, 1927, a son of the late Abraham and Selma (Salem) Ansara, James had been a resident of East Hartford since 1978. James was a graduate of Northeastern University in Boston, Class of 1951, and the Faith School of Theology. James was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army who served during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement James was employed for many years by the U.S. Postal Service in Hartford. He attended Crossroads Community Cathedral, East Hartford where he was involved with the Nursing Homes Ministries, Visitation Team Ministry, Prison Ministry, and sharing the Gospel with people at Bushnell Park in Hartford. He was an avid former golfer, a fan of all the Boston professional sport teams, and a loyal fan of the UCONN Women's basketball team.In addition to his beloved wife Leona, James was the father of two sons and one daughter: James Abraham Ansara, Joel Andrew Ansara, and Rebekah Depascale all of Coventry; the grandfather to Taylor and Brooke Depascale, and Elijah Ansara; and the uncle to many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, James was predeceased by five brothers and one sister.Funeral service will be Tuesday (June 11th) at 12 noon at Crossroads Community Cathedral, 1492 Silver Lane, East Hartford. Burial with military honors will follow at Veteran's Memorial Field-Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. A time of viewing and respect for relatives and friends will be on Tuesday morning from 11 am to 12 noon at Crossroads Community Cathedral. The D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.

Published in The Hartford Courant on June 7, 2019
