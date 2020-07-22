1/1
James T. Banks
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Thomas Banks, 67, of Suffield, CT, beloved husband of Ellen (Meisinger) Banks passed away unexpectedly on July 17, 2020. Born in Manhattan, NY on October 3, 1952, Jim was the son of the late John and Mary (Hahn) Banks. James was a graduate of Mater Dei High School, New Monmouth, NJ and Charter Oak State College. James was employed with Scottrade, West Hartford, and retired in 2015 as Financial Service Advisor and Branch Manager. Jim was a "Jeopardy Champion" in 2010. He thoroughly enjoyed sailing the waters of the Penobscot Bay. He was a docent at the Connecticut State Capital providing tours for visitors and school children and an active volunteer with the Mass Golf Course Rating Program. An avid golfer, Jim belonged to both Crestview Country Club and Edgewood Golf Course. In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by eight siblings: Margaret Rozumalski (Dennis); Joseph; Bill (Maggie); Beth Ann Bauman (Robert); Charlie (Minal); Mary (Barbara); Barbara (Maria); and Christopher; a sister-in-law Jeanette Ware (Bob), and dozens of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Jim was predeceased by two brothers: John and Kevin. All funeral services are private. Heritage Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit: www.SuffieldFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
1240 Mountain Road
West Suffield, CT 06093
(860) 668-0255
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved