James Thomas Haggerty, 66, of South Glastonbury, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at home. He was the beloved husband of Zofia (Jagiela) Haggerty. Born in Hartford, James was the son of the late James Patrick and Margaret (Mullaly) Haggerty. He worked as an Insurance Broker for the Marsh and McLennan Company for many years. The greatest joy of his life was his family. James loved to golf and travel. He was an avid fan of UCONN Women's Basketball, the New York Yankees and the New York Giants. In addition to his wife, James is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Haggerty of CA, his two sons and a daughter-in-law Robert and Mallory Wilkos of Salem, Joseph Wilkos of Pawcatuck, his granddaughter Molly Wilkos, three brothers and sisters-in-law John and Cynthia Haggerty of Kensington, Kevin and Nancy Haggerty of Marlborough, Brian and Linda Haggerty of Port St. Lucie, FL, two sisters and a brother-in-law Mary Haggerty of Wethersfield, Sheila and Barton Craig of RI and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at The Community of Ss. Isidore and Maria at St. Augustine Church, 55 Hopewell Rd., South Glastonbury, CT 06073. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Mulryan Funeral Home, 785 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury, CT 06033. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Special Olympics Glastonbury, 65 Spellman Point Rd., East Hampton, CT 06424. For on line condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary