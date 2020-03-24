Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avalon Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services
691 College Hwy
Southwick, MA 01077
413-569-0571
Resources
More Obituaries for James Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Thomas Nelson


1979 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Thomas Nelson Obituary
SOUTHWICK MA-James Thomas Nelson, 41 of Southwick, MA passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, surrounded by his family. Jimi was the adored husband of Rebecca Rulon Nelson, and the father of Taylor Nelson and Ashley Nelson. Jimi grew up in Windsor CT and graduated from Windsor High School class of 1997. He started his working career as an auto mechanic and then successfully completed the machinist's apprentice program while employed at Barnes Aerospace. During his time at Barnes, Jimi earned an Associates degree and 2 BS degrees. He had the courage to leave a position he held for 16 years to pursue his dream career in IT at Mobius Works, a position he held for 2 years until his illness no longer allowed him to do so. Jimi was also a certified bowling instructor which he enjoyed doing for many years. Also surviving Jimi is his father, James Nelson, of Windsor Locks, CT, his brother, Shawn Nelson and his wife Jennifer, and their children, Brianna and Savannah, also of Windsor Locks, as well as his grandparents, Thomas and Grace Nelson, of Florida. He also leaves behind his in laws, Bill and Janet Rulon of Windsor, CT, and his brother and sister in law, Bobby and Kristen Rulon and their daughter Kaylee, also of Windsor. There are many relatives including, aunts and uncles Lois and Joe Santeramo, and Donna and Bob Anderson, and cousins and spouses, Jennifer, (more like a sister), and Gary Feiner, Stephanie and Diego Filgueiras, Melissa and Darren Cook, Bobby and Jen Anderson, Joe and Erica Santeramo, and Matt and Stacey Santeramo. Jimi was a very warm and loving person with a big voice and a big laugh. His love for his family and friends was beyond bounds. Those who knew Jimi will surely miss him. The Nelson family would like to thank everyone who helped and gave them love and support for the duration of Jimi's illness. In lieu of flowers the family wishes an act of random kindness be done in Jimi's honor. Due the Covid19 virus funeral services will be private. Avalon Life Celebration Center, 691 College Hwy., Southwick, MA 01077 is assisting the family with arrangements. To express condolences to the family please visit James's memorial page at www.avaloncelebrations.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -