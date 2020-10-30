1/
James Thure Daniel Devlin
James Thure Daniel Devlin, 59, of Idaho Springs, Colorado, formerly of East Hartland, CT died suddenly Thursday September 17 2020. He leaves his beloved wife Keely and his cherished son James Norman. He is also survived by his parents James Snow and Judith Franzen Devlin; his sister Katherine Devlin Flood, her husband Matthew and their daughter Morgan. All whose lives he touched are emptied by his loss. Donations in his memory may be made to Environmental Learning Centers of Connecticut, Inc. 501 Wolcott Road, Bristol, CT 06010.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 30, 2020.
