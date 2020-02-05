Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Tibbals
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Tibbals

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Tibbals Obituary
James Tibbals, 100, of Newington, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Kansas. He was the beloved husband of the late Gina Tibbals for 62 years. He was born and raised in Milford, son of the late Rutherford and Angie (Smith) Tibbals. He was a Newington resident for 42 years. James's father passed away when he was 9 years old, leaving him to spend his younger years helping his family by delivering telegrams for Western Union, once delivering a telegram to Joe DiMaggio. He retired after 30 years employment with Pratt and Whitney. He then worked at Hartford Gauge and then Alamo Gauge traveling to Texas often, until his late 80's. He enjoyed traveling, spending summers at the cottage at Lake Hayward, reading, playing pinochle with the family on Sundays and was a UConn Women's Basketball fan. A loving father and grandfather, he leaves his two children, Douglas Tibbals and his wife Mary Amber of Wichita and Sharon Arusiewicz and her husband John of Newington, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves his sister Charlotte Odel of Maybank, TX. He was predeceased by four siblings, Ernest, Esther, Lucy and Elsie. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, February 10th, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington followed by a service at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Newington Emergency Medical Service, 71 John H. Stewart Dr., Newington, CT 06111. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newington Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -