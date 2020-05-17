James V. "Wolfman" Izzo
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born June 30, 1946 in Wilmington North Carolina to James Vincent Izzo Sr and Mary Elizabeth Izzo. Wolf passed away unexpectedly at home on May 4, 2020 in Enfield, CT. He leaves behind his beloved wife of almost twenty two years, Theresa McGuire Izzo. He is predeceased by his parents, sister's Julie Raposa, Catherine Izzo and oldest son James Vann Izzo the third. Wolf leaves his children Vincent Izzo, Stephanie Rockwell spouse Colin Rockwell, Brittany Izzo Peck spouse Chris Peck, Melissa Izzo, Harley Izzo, Davidson Izzo, Anthony Izzo significant other Rebecca Stroiney and Trenton Jackson as well as his grandchildren Meadow Peck, Mycah Peck, Madaleena Peck and Adrian Izzo. Leaving his siblings Morris Izzo, Anne Lajole, Irma Izzo, Mary Izzo, Connie Izzo, Linda Winston and Margaret Izzo. Wolf was an avid motorcyclist since he was a teenager. He collected many forms of Native American artwork and wolves in respect of his heritage. He was a lover of the paranormal and a good joke. Wolf loved to travel, tag sales, summer drives with his children when they were younger, adventures and all animals. He had the tendency to adopt everyone he met in to his heart and home. It was very hard to contain a laugh or smile around him. He is known for the worst dad jokes among his kids and grandkids. Wolf has been cremated and there is a memorial plot at Hazardville cemetery. The family would like to say thank you to everyone who has helped, donated to his services, sent a card, made a meal or been kind in this unprecedented time. The family can be contacted by mail at 390 Elm Street Enfield, CT 06082. There will be a memorial ride and services to place his urn held at the cemetery and nearby location when the coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Please reach out by mail to his wife at the address listed or on social media to his children for more details.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Connecticut
807 Bloomfield Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
888-909-2728
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved