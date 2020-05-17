Born June 30, 1946 in Wilmington North Carolina to James Vincent Izzo Sr and Mary Elizabeth Izzo. Wolf passed away unexpectedly at home on May 4, 2020 in Enfield, CT. He leaves behind his beloved wife of almost twenty two years, Theresa McGuire Izzo. He is predeceased by his parents, sister's Julie Raposa, Catherine Izzo and oldest son James Vann Izzo the third. Wolf leaves his children Vincent Izzo, Stephanie Rockwell spouse Colin Rockwell, Brittany Izzo Peck spouse Chris Peck, Melissa Izzo, Harley Izzo, Davidson Izzo, Anthony Izzo significant other Rebecca Stroiney and Trenton Jackson as well as his grandchildren Meadow Peck, Mycah Peck, Madaleena Peck and Adrian Izzo. Leaving his siblings Morris Izzo, Anne Lajole, Irma Izzo, Mary Izzo, Connie Izzo, Linda Winston and Margaret Izzo. Wolf was an avid motorcyclist since he was a teenager. He collected many forms of Native American artwork and wolves in respect of his heritage. He was a lover of the paranormal and a good joke. Wolf loved to travel, tag sales, summer drives with his children when they were younger, adventures and all animals. He had the tendency to adopt everyone he met in to his heart and home. It was very hard to contain a laugh or smile around him. He is known for the worst dad jokes among his kids and grandkids. Wolf has been cremated and there is a memorial plot at Hazardville cemetery. The family would like to say thank you to everyone who has helped, donated to his services, sent a card, made a meal or been kind in this unprecedented time. The family can be contacted by mail at 390 Elm Street Enfield, CT 06082. There will be a memorial ride and services to place his urn held at the cemetery and nearby location when the coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Please reach out by mail to his wife at the address listed or on social media to his children for more details.



